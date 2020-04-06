Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market 2019 – User Demand, Service Provider, Components, End User, Industry Verticals, Geography till 2025

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Network functions virtualization (NFV) defines standards for compute, storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) is a key component of the NFV architecture that describes the hardware and software components on which virtual networks are built.

The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2489537?utm_source=Birendra

North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Brocade

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Juniper Networks

Pluribus Networks

HP

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

VMware

Big Switch Networks

Ciena

Intel

NEC

Pica8

The reports analysis NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in Global by products type:

NFV Virtualization Software

NFV IT Infrastructure

Services

The reports analysis NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in Global by application as well:

Telecommunication

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Military & Defense

Others

Purchase this Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2489537?utm_source=Birendra

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

-To present the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) development in United States, Europe and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2489537?utm_source=Birendra

Some Major TOC Points:

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 NFV Virtualization Software

1.4.3 NFV IT Infrastructure

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecommunication

1.5.3 Security & Surveillance

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Military & Defense

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size

2.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players in China

7.3 China NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type

7.4 China NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players in India

10.3 India NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type

10.4 India NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Brocade

12.1.1 Brocade Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.1.4 Brocade Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Brocade Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Juniper Networks

12.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.5 Pluribus Networks

12.5.1 Pluribus Networks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Introduction

12.5.4 Pluribus Networks Revenue in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Pluribus Networks Recent Development

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]