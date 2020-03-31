Global NFC Chips Market – 26.0% CAGR with Increasing Application in Consumer Electronics

The world NFC Chips market is prophesized to grow well owing to soaring demand of Near-Field Communication (NFC) chips in consumer electronics. NFC chips are widely considered versatile and convenient. Furthermore, NFC chips render high security and thus are in high demand as there is a growing demand for secure transactions across the globe.

The report anticipates that the global NFC Chips market to be suitably segregated as application, by storage capacity, by end user and by geography. The category of smartphones that comes under the segment of end user is expected to gain momentum and spearhead the market with its phenomenal penetration across the globe.

The analysts of this report have included a detailed analysis of the world NFC Chips market together with substantial focus on the competitive matrix of the market. Each of the geographic segments of the market has been thoroughly studied and assessed to divulge opportunities that had remained undisclosed so far and growth prospects that are very likely to emerge in the forthcoming years.

The world NFC Chips market is predicted to gain impetus and experience substantial market growth due to a significant rise usage of consumer electronics and soaring disposable income of the people.

There is an increasing need of secure transactions over the internet and NFC chips cater to that need. It requires PIN but it does not furnish the retailers with information pertaining to the credit card and its users and thus is considered highly secured. Besides, the usage of NFC is free from any kind of hassle and comes with an ease of use. It is used widely across many applications like for rendering authentication to information as and when needed, for sharing of information and for contactless payments.

As such, for obvious reasons, NFC chips are seen replacing various short range technologies of communication such as Bluetooth technology. The increasing adoption of NFC technology in smart devices like cameras, mobile phones is likely to drive the demand for NFC chips market.

As we all make a stride towards cashless society, there is a soaring adoption for online payments which further fuels the demand for NFC chips. These chips finds usage across a wide range of industries from medical to automotive to consumer electronics to retail and so on. With demand across so many industries, the market is poised for very high growth.

Despite some retraining factors such as threats of substitutes as there is constant innovation and upgardation in the technology field, the market is poised for substantial growth. The category of smartphones that come under the segment of application is predicted to lead the market.