Global Next Generation Memory Market 2019 Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Next Generation Memory market. The Next Generation Memory is cost effective and provides faster memory solutions whereas older memory technologies have limitations because of their outdated architecture and higher power consumption. The Next Generation Memory provides high data transmission speed and high storage capacity. And Next Generation Memory likely will first supplement existing memory technology to help overcome the latter’s scaling deficiencies.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Next Generation Memory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global market of Next Generation Memory Industry is really scattered due to the wide application and consumption scale. The top five industry leaders are Intel, Micron Technology, Panasonic, Cypress Semiconductor and Fujitsu, accounting for 48.48% of the whole market in 2017.

The major drivers for the growth of the NGM market are big data demand for universal memory devices; increasing demand for enterprise storage application; and need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memory device for technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data.

Of all the major applications of NGM, enterprise storage holds 25.97% which is the largest share of the NGM market. The demand for enterprise storage is more owing to the growing date centers across the globe. Increasing need for data storage capabilities in cloud storage and data centers is also creating demand for NGM storage devices in enterprise storage.

The worldwide market for Next Generation Memory is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 24.0% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 1800 Million US$ In 2023, from 490 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Intel

Micron Technology

Panasonic

Cypress Semiconductor

Fujitsu

Everspin

ROHM Semiconductor

Adesto Technologies

Crossbar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PCM

ReRAM

MRAM

FeRAM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Telecommunications

Others

