Global Next-Generation Batteries Market by Key Driver, Application, Challenges and Opportunities 2025

Batteries are considered amongst the most remarkable man-made inventions in history and have been the focus of intense investigation by both scientists and engineers across the globe. Evolving from the primitive Voltaic Pile (the first electrical battery created in 1799), which used zinc and copper electrodes and brine-soaked paper as an electrolyte, a wide range of batteries are now available in the market. Amongst these, lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have long been considered a breakthrough in the battery landscape, resulting in revolutionary growth in the chargeable consumer electronics industry.

It is estimated that, at present, more than one billion rechargeable Li-ion cells are produced each year to cater to the demands of the portable electronics market alone. However, despite their successful market deployment, excellent energy density and cost-effectiveness, certain limitations, such as concerns related to the use of liquid electrolytes (risk of leakage and flammability), have also been associated with Li-ion batteries. A case-in-point being Samsungs massive global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 series of mobile phones in September 2016, due to the safety issues associated with the Li-ion batteries used in them.

The global Next-Generation Batteries market is valued at 13200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Next-Generation Batteries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Next-Generation Batteries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

BrightVolt

Padre Electronics

Routejade

Ilika

Cymbet

ProLogium Technology

STMicroelectronics

Excellatron

Front Edge Technology

Blue Spark Technologies

Enfucell

Zinergy UK

Enevate

OXIS Energy

SolidEnergy Systems

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Lithium Polymer Batteries

Solid-state Batteries

Thin Film Batteries

Printed Batteries

Electronics

Appliance

Automotive

Others

