Global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market Growth 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

SIC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride) have emerged as the preferred material for making packages for high-intensity semiconductors and power devices. Such materials can support high temperature power circuits and withstand high voltage.

At the same time the power semiconductor market is undergoing a period of change. Driven by the need for increased power density and system efficiency, wide band gap (WBG) materials such as SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) are being adopted in many applications. These WBG devices require new packages, materials, and assembly methods.

According to this study, over the next five years the New Packages and Materials for Power Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in New Packages and Materials for Power Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wire Bonding Packaging

Gallium Nitrid (GaN)

Chip-scale Packaging

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Telecommunications and Computing

Industrial

Electronics

Automotive

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Littelfuse

Remtec, Inc.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Amkor Technology

Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

SEMIKRON

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductor

Exagan

ON Semiconductor

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Packages and Materials for Power Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices by Players

Chapter Four: New Packages and Materials for Power Devices by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market Forecast

