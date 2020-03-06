Global New Energy Buses Market 2019 – Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2024

New Energy Buses include battery electric buses and hybrid buses. The battery electric buses occupie most part of the production. The main production base is located in the China, so the China is the largest production region in the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the New Energy Buses market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in New Energy Buses business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of New Energy Buses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the New Energy Buses value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Battery Electric Buses

Hybrid Buses

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Public Transit

Highway Transportation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yutong

DFAC

BYD

King Long

Zhong Tong

Foton

ANKAI

Guangtong

Nanjing Gold Dragon

Daimler

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global New Energy Buses consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of New Energy Buses market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Energy Buses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Energy Buses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 New Energy Buses Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 New Energy Buses Segment by Type

2.2.1 Battery Electric Buses

2.2.2 Hybrid Buses

2.3 New Energy Buses Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global New Energy Buses Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 New Energy Buses Segment by Application

2.4.1 Public Transit

2.4.2 Highway Transportation

2.4.3 Other

2.5 New Energy Buses Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global New Energy Buses Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global New Energy Buses Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global New Energy Buses by Manufacturers

3.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global New Energy Buses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global New Energy Buses Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global New Energy Buses Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global New Energy Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global New Energy Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players New Energy Buses Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Yutong

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered

12.1.3 Yutong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Yutong News

12.2 DFAC

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered

12.2.3 DFAC New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 DFAC News

12.3 BYD

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered

12.3.3 BYD New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 BYD News

12.4 King Long

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered

12.4.3 King Long New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 King Long News

12.5 Zhong Tong

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered

12.5.3 Zhong Tong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Zhong Tong News

12.6 Foton

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered

12.6.3 Foton New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Foton News

12.7 ANKAI

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered

12.7.3 ANKAI New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 ANKAI News

……Continued

