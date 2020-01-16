 Press Release
Global Network Slicing Market Technological Breakthroughs Analysis in Next Few Years, 2019-2025

January 16, 2020
ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Network Slicing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report focuses on the global Network Slicing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Slicing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
SK Telecom
NTT DOCOMO
DT
BT
China Mobile
NTT
Ericsson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
AR/VR
IoT
Enterprise Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom and IT
Government
Education
Health Care
Iindustry
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Slicing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Slicing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

