Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, 2017-2025 | The Hewlett-Packard Company, NETGEAR, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Plc

Network Attached Storage or NAS a computer data storage serve that is connected to a computer network and provides access to various kinds of data to a broad group of clients, and allows them to retrieve files from a centralized disk capacity. Users who work on a local area network connection or LAN can access the storage using a standard Ethernet connection. NAS has gained fair popularity among enterprises due to its ease of access, low cost and high capacity. NAS has the ability to handle unstructured data such as websites, video, audio, text files and MS Office documents. Network attached storage allows users to organize and share data more efficiently, especially work teams located in different geographies.

Rising need for storage devices in order to store and secure large amounts of data is a key factor driving market growth of network attached storage. Several enterprises especially in the BFSI and ITeS sectors have reduced their dependency on paperwork and focus more on producing data on computers and similar devices. This has led to growing need for external storage devices as an appropriate back-up solution, and also to store huge amounts of data. The impact of this driver is expected to strengthen by the end of the forecast period. Further, owing to the robust growth rate of unstructured data, which is expanding at a CAGR of more than 60% per annum and expected to show the same display over the past few years, the demand for NAS seems optimistic.

Global Network Attached Storage Market, by Storage Solutions, 2017-2025 (US$ Mn)

Scale-up NAS

Scaled-out NAS

Global Network Attached Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2025 (US$ Mn)

Enterprise NAS

Consumer Level NAS

Small & Medium Business NA

Global Network Attached Storage Market, by Deployment Type, 2017-2025 (US$ Mn)

Remote

Hybrid

On-premise

Global Network Attached Storage Market, by End-use Industry, 2017-2025 (US$ Mn)

Telecom

Consumer & Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Global Network Attached Storage Market, by Region, 2017-2025 (US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

