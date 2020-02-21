The report “Global Nephroureteral Stent Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

A nephroureteral stent, sometimes as well called ureteric stent, it’s a thin tube inserted into the ureter to prevent or treat obstruction of the urine flow due to conditions such as kidney stone, tumors, infections, etc. A nephroureteral stent is specially designed a soft tube 10-12 inches in length that is placed in the ureter for draining urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder. The length of the stents used in adult patients varies from 24 to 30 cm additionally, stents come in differing diameters or gauges, to fit different size ureters. The stent is usually inserted with the aid of a cystoscope.

Normally a person can have nephroureteral stents for not more than 3 to 6 months. If left for longer duration, there can be a chance of secondary complications like stone formation, urethral infection, etc. which makes removal of stents difficult. Several market players are researching to overcome the issue of biofilm formation and mineralogical encrustation.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13022

Nephroureteral Stent Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global geriatric population is the direct indication of the possible rise in the patients suffering from several types of urological diseases. Also the increasing conditions that obstruct the flow of urine due to kidney stone is also on rise due to sedentary lifestyle among young age group. The use of urological stents have become the most fundamental and valuable technique in the urological practice. Furthermore, many market players in the global nephroureteral stenting market are conducting research activities to modify the design, discovering novel stent coating and the basic composition materials of the stent. Some of the advancements required for the market are anti-body coated stents, nanotube coating, radioactive stents, and absorbable magnesium metal stent. The upcoming successful trials of the various technologies have a great potential to drastically change the current market dynamics in the global nephroureteral stenting market.

Nephroureteral Stent Market: Segmentation

The Nephroureteral Stent Market, is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and region.

Segmentation by Product

Retrograde Stents

Antegrade Stents

Internal (double-J) Stents

Segmentation by Application

Lithotripsy

Ureteroscopy

Ureteroenoscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Nephroureteral Stent Market: Product

A Retrograde Nephroureteral Stent (RNUS) is placed in patients who have undergone surgical treatment, such as cystectomy with the formation of ileal conduit which helps to exits from the conduit and extends retrograde to the renal pelvis.

An Antegrade Percutaneous internal/external Nephroureteral (PCNU) stent is placed percutaneously. This stent establishes antegrade access to the kidney, ureter, and urinary bladder. A segment of the stent remains outside the patient from the flank, this can be capped or connected to gravity drainage. The internal/external stent provides continuity between the kidney, ureter, and urinary bladder, which is useful in patients with ureteric obstruction, injury, fistulas or those undergoing ureteral surgery.

Double-J stents are internal stents used to provide internal drainage and bypass an obstructed segment of the ureter. The major advantage of Double-J stents over the antegrade PCNU in that there is no external component that is cumbersome and can cause patient discomfort, also there is no risk of skin infection, catheter displacement, and lifestyle limitation. Also, they have an advantage over the antegrade PCNU that it restores the normal route for urinary drainage through the urinary bladder and voiding. These stents are placed in retrograde fashion by urologists utilizing cystoscopy; however, frequently percutaneous placement of double-J stents is required due to an inability to pass a ureteric structure from the bladder. To avoid stent displacement one or both ends of the stent may be coiled.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13022

Nephroureteral Stent Market: Application

The major segments in which urological stents are used include Nephrological application such as lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, ureteroenoscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy.

Nephroureteral Stent Market: Region

Based on the geography, the global Nephroureteral stenting market is segmented into four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In U.S. approximately 2 million people are annually diagnosed for the presence of kidney stone. These prevalence numbers for similar diseases is even higher in the Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand for the urinary tract stents is expected to increase with the rise in the number of kidney stone treatment procedures. The emerging nations such as China, India and Brazil with the improving economic conditions in the near future will fuel the demand for nephroureteral stent.

Nephroureteral Stent Market: Key Players

The major market leader in this market is Boston Scientific. Also prominent in this segment are C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., Pnn Medical A/S, and Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/13022/nephroureteral-stent-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]