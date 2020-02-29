Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Overview – By Major Company Of Product Type, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Industry Size & Forecast

The Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care report is divided into numerous characters which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. All of these are again described in the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. A number of estimations and calculations have been included in this Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market report by assuming definite base year and the historic year. What is more, this Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market research report also provides a careful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.
Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market accounted to USD 3,145.2 million and market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% by the end of 2024.
Market Segmentation: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market
On the basis of Product the market is categorized in
Thermoregulation devices,
Monitoring Systems,
Hearing Screening Devices and
Vision Screening Equipment
On the grounds of geography the market covers the 6 major regions, namely
North America,
Latin America,
Europe,
Asia-Pacific,
Middle East and Africa
There are many major countries which share the highest part to the market, such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, Russia, and Italy, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina amongst others.
By End User the market is classified in
Hospitals,
Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics
Nursing Homes
By Neonatal Equipment,
Infant Warmers & Incubators,
Phototherapy Equipment,
Neonatal Monitoring Devices
Respiratory Assistance & Monitoring Devices
Competitive Analysis: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market
The Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this MARKET. The report includes market shares of Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Marketfor global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market: Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Scope/opportunities of the Report
Research Methodology
Market Landscape
Pipeline Analysis
Market Sizing
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer Landscape
Regional Landscape
Business Decision Framework
Drivers And Challenges
Market Key Trends
Players Landscape
Players Analysis
Appendix
Key Players: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market
BD, GE, CooperSurgical, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Getinge, Nonin Medical, Inc., BabyBloom Healthcare BV, Nonin Medical, Inc., MTTS Asia, Fanem and others.
Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market
Increase in the incidence of premature birth.
Increasing awareness of prenatal and neonatal care
Increased demand for prenatal therapeutics, diagnostics, and monitoring devices
Government co-operation to provide better care for prenatal and neonatal infants
Advanced techniques.
Launch of innovative products are some of the drivers for market.
Lack of technical personnel and availability of substitute technologies.
High price devices and ventilators, with lack of product differentiation are the factors that hamperthe growth rate.
Rise in demand of fetal MRI, technological innovations and the high demand for portable and versatile systems are the opportunities for the future market.
Lack of awareness and economic constraints in developing countries and product recalls are the challenge for the market.
