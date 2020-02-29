Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Overview – By Major Company Of Product Type, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Industry Size & Forecast

The Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care report is divided into numerous characters which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. All of these are again described in the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. A number of estimations and calculations have been included in this Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market report by assuming definite base year and the historic year. What is more, this Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market research report also provides a careful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market accounted to USD 3,145.2 million and market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% by the end of 2024.

Market Segmentation: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

On the basis of Product the market is categorized in

Thermoregulation devices,

Monitoring Systems,

Hearing Screening Devices and

Vision Screening Equipment

On the grounds of geography the market covers the 6 major regions, namely

North America,

Latin America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

There are many major countries which share the highest part to the market, such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, Russia, and Italy, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina amongst others.

By End User the market is classified in

Hospitals,

Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

By Neonatal Equipment,

Infant Warmers & Incubators,

Phototherapy Equipment,

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance & Monitoring Devices

Competitive Analysis: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

The Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this MARKET. The report includes market shares of Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Marketfor global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

BD, GE, CooperSurgical, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Getinge, Nonin Medical, Inc., BabyBloom Healthcare BV, Nonin Medical, Inc., MTTS Asia, Fanem and others.

Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

Increase in the incidence of premature birth.

Increasing awareness of prenatal and neonatal care

Increased demand for prenatal therapeutics, diagnostics, and monitoring devices

Government co-operation to provide better care for prenatal and neonatal infants

Advanced techniques.

Launch of innovative products are some of the drivers for market.

Lack of technical personnel and availability of substitute technologies.

High price devices and ventilators, with lack of product differentiation are the factors that hamperthe growth rate.

Rise in demand of fetal MRI, technological innovations and the high demand for portable and versatile systems are the opportunities for the future market.

Lack of awareness and economic constraints in developing countries and product recalls are the challenge for the market.

