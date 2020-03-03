Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Lanxess, Kumho Petrochemical, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Goodyear, Synthos

Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures. It is used in the Tires, Golf Balls, Conveyor Belts, Footwear Soles and Others industry. In 2017, largest consumption of Nd-BR came from Tires Industry with 49.76% share.For regions, Europe keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 32.5% in 2017 globally. NA is the follower, with the consumption volume of 345 K MT in 2017. Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size will increase to 2260 Million US$ by 2025, from 1980 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR).

Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lanxess

Kumho Petrochemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Goodyear

Synthos

Eni

Sibur

Chimei

Firestone

Karbochem

CPNC

Sinopec

Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Breakdown Data by Type

Solid Nd-BR

Liquid Nd-BR

Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Breakdown Data by Application

Tires

Golf Balls

Conveyor Belts

Footwear Soles

Others

Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

