Neem Oil Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Neem Oil Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The global Neem Oil market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neem Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neem Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E.I.D. Parry

Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.

P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.

Agro Extract Limited

Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

GreeNeem Agri Private Limited

Fortune Biotech Ltd.

Swedenn Neem Tree Company

Bros Sweden Group

Certis USA LLC

Terramera Inc.

Grupo Ultraquimia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Seed Extract Oil

Leaf Extract Oil

Bark Extract Oil

Segment by Application

Pesticides/Agriculture

Personal Care

Animal Product

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3874194-global-neem-oil-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Neem Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neem Oil

1.2 Neem Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neem Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Seed Extract Oil

1.2.3 Leaf Extract Oil

1.2.4 Bark Extract Oil

1.3 Neem Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neem Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pesticides/Agriculture

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Animal Product

1.3 Global Neem Oil Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Neem Oil Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Neem Oil Market Size

1.4.1 Global Neem Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Neem Oil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Neem Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neem Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Neem Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Neem Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Neem Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Neem Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neem Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Neem Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Neem Oil Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Neem Oil Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Neem Oil Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Neem Oil Production

3.4.1 North America Neem Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Neem Oil Production

3.5.1 Europe Neem Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Neem Oil Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Neem Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Neem Oil Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Neem Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Neem Oil Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Neem Oil Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Neem Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Neem Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Neem Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Neem Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Neem Oil Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Neem Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Neem Oil Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Neem Oil Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Neem Oil Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Neem Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Neem Oil Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neem Oil Business

7.1 E.I.D. Parry

7.1.1 E.I.D. Parry Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 E.I.D. Parry Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.

7.2.1 Neeming Australia Pty Ltd. Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Neeming Australia Pty Ltd. Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.

7.3.1 P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd. Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd. Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Agro Extract Limited

7.4.1 Agro Extract Limited Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Agro Extract Limited Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

7.5.1 Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GreeNeem Agri Private Limited

7.6.1 GreeNeem Agri Private Limited Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GreeNeem Agri Private Limited Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fortune Biotech Ltd.

7.7.1 Fortune Biotech Ltd. Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fortune Biotech Ltd. Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Swedenn Neem Tree Company

7.8.1 Swedenn Neem Tree Company Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Swedenn Neem Tree Company Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bros Sweden Group

7.9.1 Bros Sweden Group Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bros Sweden Group Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Certis USA LLC

7.10.1 Certis USA LLC Neem Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Neem Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Certis USA LLC Neem Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Terramera Inc.

7.12 Grupo Ultraquimia

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3874194-global-neem-oil-market-research-report-2019

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)