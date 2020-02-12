Global Natural Language Generation Market Comprehensive Research Report and Business Opportunities with Top Leading Players

Value chain analysis helps analyze major raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing processes, customer analysis, and major Natural Language Generation distributors. Due to the growing demand at the end user level, the Natural Language Generation market is expected to see progress during the forthcoming Seven Years period. In 2019-2025, the Natural Language Generation market will establish monumental growth. Global Natural Language Generation Market report includes a comprehensive statistical analysis, market share, company performance, historical analysis, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and 2025 CAGR forecast. In recent years, it also provides explicit information on fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other significant market activities. Natural Language Generation Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness in order to better understand the market scenario at the macro and micro level. Natural Language Generation report also includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders, and competitor-led business strategies with their SWOT analysis.

The Global Natural Language Generation Market accounted for USD 279.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key players/Competitors: Global Natural Language Generation Market

IBM, Apple, Microsoft, Automated Insights, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS, AX Semantics, Phrasetech, NARRATIVEWAVE, Yseop, Narrativa, Artificial Solutions, CoGenTex, Narrative Science, Conversica, Linguastat, Textual Relations, Phrasee, Retresco, 2txt – natural language generation GmbH and vPhrase, Dolbey, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Verint-Systems, NewsRx LLC, Arria NLG plc among others

Key Developments: Global Natural Language Generation Market

In September 2016, Arria NLG launched Recount software as a service (SaaS) business reporting tool which is being intended to work with huge web based accounting frameworks such as Quickbooks, Sage and Xero providing clients with instant financial bits of knowledge, communicated in plain dialect

In October 2017, Automated Insights, Inc. brought a new integration which makes more people to participate NLG directly within their Tableau dashboards.

Market Segmentation: Global Natural Language Generation Market

On the basis of application

predictive maintenance,

fraud detection and anti-money laundering,

customer experience management,

risk and compliance management

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Based on component,

software,

services

Services are sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further sub segmented into consulting services and training and support.

On the basis of business function,

finance,

operations,

marketing and sales,

human resources and legal

On the basis of deployment model,

cloud

on premises

On the basis of organization size,

small and medium sized

large sized enterprise

On the basis of end-users

banking,

financial services, and insurance (BFSI),

healthcare,

government,

telecom,

retail,

manufacturing,

energy and utilities,

transportation and logistics and others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Proliferation of big data and the related technologies

Rising demand for intelligent business processes

Strong necessity with respect to recognize customers behavior

Lack of skilled professionals

Browse Full Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-natural-language-generation-market/

