Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: By Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make up Cosmetics and Others), By Consumer Group (Male and Female), By Distribution Channel (Store Based and Non-Store Based) and By Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Natural & organic cosmetics market will keep on advancing throughout the following couple of years. Natural & organic cosmetics are drawing a profound business enthusiasm inferable from changing customer way of life and inclinations. Present day shoppers are becoming highly conscious about products they expend, apply or use. The beautifying agents industry is adjusting itself as needs be. A larger amount of accentuation is being place on the utilization of common and natural fixings in corrective items, which is the thing that shoppers are anticipating. It is anticipated that the global natural & organic cosmetics market will grow at 9.60% CAGR amid the forecast period (2018- 2023). Interest for natural beauty care products is relied upon to increment in the imminent years, as the customer base extends further.

Market segmentation

The global natural & organic cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of its type, consumer group, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is bifurcated into Hair care, Skin care, Make up cosmetics, Oral care, Others. On the basis of its consumer group, the market is segmented as male and female. Based on its distribution channel, the market is divided as store based and non-store based.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global natural & organic cosmetics market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Laboratoire Nuxe, Nature’s Gate, Bare, Escentuals, Inc, LOreal SA, Aubrey Organics, Inc., and FANCL Corp, L’Occitance International SA, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc, The Clorox Co, Jurlique International Pty. Limited, among others, are some of the major players in the global natural & organic cosmetics market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing preference for natural & organic ingredients in the cosmetics by the consumers

4.2.2 Positive impact of social media on the growth of natural & organic cosmetics market

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Short shelf life of the natural & organic cosmetics

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Product Certification

4.4.2 Government support towards natural & organic cosmetics

4.5 Trends

4.5.1 Increasing Affinity Towards Skin Lightning & Colour Cosmetic Products

4.5.2 Increasing adoption of innovative packaging by the manufacturers

4.5.3 Merger & Acquisitions

4.5.4 E- tailing & Social media marketing is gaining huge acceptance among the organic cosmetics manufacturers

4.5.5 Huge investments in R&D leading to innovation and new product developments?

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Research & Product Development

5.1.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.1.3 Processing

5.1.4 Packaging

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Natural & Organic Cosmetics Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Skin Care

6.1.2 Hair Care

6.1.3 Oral Care

6.1.4 Make Up Cosmetics

6.1.5 Others

7 Global Natural & Organic Cosmetics Market, by Consumer Group

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Male

7.1.2 Female

Continued..

