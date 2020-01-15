Global Nasogastric Tube Holders Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2028

The Report Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Introduction

Nasogastric tube holders are particularly intended for use in the medical care of patients who need nasogastric tubes for their treatment. A typical nasogastric tube holder is a device intended to hold a nasogastric tube, keeping it intact and reducing the movement of the tube. A nasogastric tube is particularly preferred in treatment when there is problem accessing the gastrointestinal tract. Nasogastric tube holders aid in the placement of the tube and minimizes complications. Because of the ease in the removal of the tube and ease in placement and adjustment, nasogastric tube holders have become a viable tool for healthcare professionals, and aid in maximizing patient comfort. Nasogastric tube holders can be utilized with a Lavin stomach tube or Salem sump. It also provides assistance for nasoenteric feeding where nutrition is provided directly to the stomach via the esophageal tract. A nasogastric tube prevents and decreases nasal irritation and is utilized in post-surgical procedures.

The increasing adoption of nasogastric tubes in pediatric surgical procedures and nutritional support for pediatric patients is anticipated to be the major driving factor for the nasogastric tube holders market. The increasing geriatric population coupled with adult patients is expected to propel the demand for nasogastric tube holders. The major utilization of nasogastric tubes is in pediatric patients and premature births, which is fueling the growth of the nasogastric tube holders market. Traditionally, standard medical tape is utilized as a substitute for nasogastric tube holders in the securement of nasogastric tubes. The increasing awareness among healthcare professionals for nasogastric tube holders is anticipated to propel the growth of the nasogastric tube holders market. Increasing neck injuries due to accidents and facial injuries resulting in swallowing disability are increasing the demand for nasogastric tubes, ultimately resulting in the increased demand for nasogastric tube holders. However, allergic reactions associated with nasogastric tube holders’ tape is anticipated to restrain the growth of the nasogastric tube holders market.

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Segmentation

The global nasogastric tube holders market is segmented on the basis of material type, end user, and geography.

Segmentation by Material Type Tape-based Plastic-based

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Emergency Departments Clinics Others



The global nasogastric tube holders market is exceptionally consolidated due to presence of very few players in the market. Nasogastric tube holders provide added advantage to the patient care procedure involving the utilization of nasogastric tube. Key players in the nasogastric tube holders market are primarily focused on the production of cost-effective products and increasing the awareness among end users. The imitative by manufacturers to design the device in various colors and designs to lure consumers is estimated to offer new lucrative growth opportunities for the nasogastric tube holders market. Increasing neurological diseases resulting in the need for nutritional support is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities to the nasogastric tube holders market. The demand for nasogastric tube holders is anticipated to grow at a steady rate, due to the increasing awareness about the irritation and inconvenience caused by the use of standard medical tape. Dale Medical Products Inc. is among the well-known players in the nasogastric tube holders market.

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global nasogastric tube holders market is segmented into six key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to continue to dominate the global nasogastric tube holders market, due to the availability of advanced healthcare technology and higher healthcare spending. Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the global nasogastric tube holders market, due to the increased awareness about nasogastric tube holders among end users in the region. The nasogastric tube holders market in the APEC region is expected to witness steady growth, due to a rise in the geriatric population and increasing demand for standard medical care. China is anticipated to show exponential growth in the nasogastric tube holders market, due to the presence of leading manufactures in the country.

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Participants

Some of the players identified in the global nasogastric tube holders market are Dale Medical Products Inc., Tri-anim Health Services Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Chengdu Cryo-Push Medical Technology Co. LTD., Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd., Yafho Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2026

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected industry size and recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

