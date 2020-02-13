Global narrowband IoT Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Revenue analysis

Narrowband IoT market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It is very important to know all market definition, classifications, segments, applications, engagements and market trends to know how the narrowband IoT market is going to perform in the Forecast years 2018-2025. Some other factors such price cost, as import, export, gross margin and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of production, supply, sales and market status. This market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. This report provides the forecast. The narrowband IoT market report maintained a relatively optimistic growth for the last few years. Production market shares and sales are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue.

The global narrowband IoT market accounted for USD 282.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 92.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

IMPORTANT STRATEGIC ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:

Competitors –In this section, various narrowband IoT industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

The 360-degree narrowband IoT overview based on a global and regional level

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the narrowband IoT Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans,

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the narrowband IoT This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the narrowband IoT (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, South America, MEA, Europe or Asia | Mail us at [email protected]

Market Drivers and Restraints of Global Narrowband IoT Market

Growing demand for LPWAN use cases across verticals

High deployment flexibility with GSM, WCDMA, Or LTE

Extended coverage and long battery life

Low deployment cost

Transformation downtime during up gradation of existing base stations

Competition from rival LPWAN technologies

Chapter 9, Global Medical Gloves Market, By Product Type (Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves, Chemotherapy Gloves); By Raw Material (Latex, Nitrile Rubber, Vinyl Rubber, Polyisoprene); End-Users (Hospitals, Laboratories, Others (Medical Institutes, Clinics)); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors of Market: Global Narrowband IoT Market

AT&T,

China Mobile Limited.,

Orange,

SK TELECOM CO., LTD.,

Vodafone Group,

Sierra Wireless,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

u‑blox,

ZTE Corporation,

SEQUANS

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited,

Deutsche Telekom AG,

Etisalat, Telefónica S.A.,

Telstra, Ericsson AB ,

Nokia,

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.,

Global Market Segmentation Narrowband IoT Market

The global narrowband IoT market is segmented on the basis of application software into security solutions, real time streaming analytics, soil monitoring solutions, asset tracking solutions, logistics tracking solutions, smart parking management solutions, and others.

On the basis of smart applications, the global narrowband IoT market is segmented into

smart governance,

smart metering,

smart buildings,

smart asset tracking,

On the basis of technology services, the global narrowband IoT market is segmented into

professional services,

managed services.

On the basis of geography, the global narrowband IoT market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of vertical, the global narrowband IoT market is segmented into

agriculture,

logistics and transportation,

healthcare,

industrial manufacturing,

energy and utilities,

retail

