Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market with Top Countries data, Growth Factors, Types and Application 2025

This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Nanocrystalline alloys are materials on the basis of Fe, Si and B with additions of Nb and Cu. They are produced via Rapid Solidification Technology as a thin ribbon, initially in the amorphous state and then crystallized in a subsequent heat treatment around 500 – 600 C. This gives rise to an extremely fine grained microstructure with grain sizes of 10 nanometers – hence the name nanocrystalline.

These nanocrystalline alloys combine low magnetic anisotropy and low magnetostriction, both prerequisites for high magnetic permeability, with high magnetic flux density Bs and good thermal stability.

In recent years, the material properties of Nanocrystalline alloys with high competitive advantages have attracted much attention. With the rapid advancement of technology applications such as smart manufacturing, 5G communication, new energy vehicles, and 3D printing, the market has more demand for high-quality Nanocrystalline soft magnetic material, and the market formed is becoming a characteristic growth point for amorphous alloy materials. Nanocrystalline soft magnetic material molding is not only a scalable manufacturing process, but also a processing method for producing new materials, and the application prospect is very promising.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material market size will increase to 427.3 Million US$ by 2025, from 213.5 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material.

This report researches the worldwide Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Qingdao Yunlu

China Amorphous Technology

Henan Zhongyue

Foshan Huaxin

Londerful New Material

Orient Group

Bomatec

Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Breakdown Data by Type

14~18m Thickness

18~22m Thickness

22~26m Thickness

Others

Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Renewable Energy

Electric Power

Aerospace

Medical

Transportation

