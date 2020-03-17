Global Nano Coatings Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Nano Coatings Market

Nanocoatings are substrates coated with nanomaterials by a film of thickness in the nano-range. These coatings provide weather resistance to protect coated surfaces from getting degraded. The global nano coatings market was worth USD XX billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Nano Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

The global nano coatings market is being driven by rising technological advancement and increase in research and development in the world. For instance, in 2017 the Leibniz Institute for New Materials introduced a new nano-coatings that reduce the effort required for cleaning heat exchangers as well as their corrosion. In these new coatings, the research scientists combine antiadhesive, anticorrosive and, antimicrobial properties. Also, the rise in the growth of nanotechnology has led to the increasing adoption of nanocoatings on a global level.

In addition to this, growing emphasis on renewable energy facilities also drives the usage of nano coatings.

Global Nano Coatings Market – Segmentation Analysis

Global Nano Coatings Market – By Type, In 2017 (%)

Medicine 30%

Electronics 25%

Energy 10%

Food Industry 12%

Space technology 15%

Others 8%

On the basis of application, the global nano coatings market is segmented into medicine, energy, electronics, food industry, space technology, and other applications. Currently, medical hold the largest market share in global nano coatings market and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The constant release of the active substance, antimicrobial effect, no chemical impurities, and no later discoloration of the device or equipment material are some of the benefits of nanocoatings in the medical industry. The increasing market of pharmaceutical is also fuelling the demand for nanocoatings in the healthcare industry.

Further, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of nano technology in the electrical and electronics industry.

Global Nano Coatings Market – Geographical Analysis

Global Nano Coatings Market – By Region, In 2017 (%)

North America 30%

South America 10%

Europe 25%

Asia Pacific 24%

RoW 10%

Geographically, the global nano coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, North America is currently leading the nano coatings market in terms of volume followed by Europe. However, the growth of the European and North American nano coatings markets is expected to experience sluggish growth in the forecast period. Further, the regional companies focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase product development and launch commercially viable end-products. For instance, in April 2018, General Nano has launched VeeloVEIL, a new lightweight, flexible, electrically conductive metallized nonwoven technology which is used in the aerospace industry.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness most significant growth rate in the market over the forecast period. The countries like India, China, and Indonesia are slowly heading towards more significant market share across all end-user industries. Further, new technological innovations will boost the development of the market.

Global Nano Coatings Market – Competitive Analysis

P2i Ltd., Tesla Nanocoatings, Inframat Corp, Cg2 Nanocoatings, Eikos Inc, Dow Chemical, and DuPont are some the major players in global nanocoatings market. P2i Ltd. is the market leader in global nanocoatings market. The company is placing a major focus on the mobile phone market. Apart from mobile phone P2i is largely looking for other applications for its technology which include wearable devices and other virtual reality products.

