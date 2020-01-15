Global Nail Clippers Market Insights 2019, Top Manufacturers like RIMEI,THREE SEVEN ,KAI ,Zwilling ,Zhangxiaoquan & Forecasts to 2025

A nail clipper is a hand tool used to trim fingernails, toenails and hangnails. Sometimes, a nail nipper or scissors (the difference of them seen in Chap.1.3) is also called nail clipper, so the data of the nail clipper includes nail nipper, nail scissors in the report.
Nail clipper, a necessary nail trimming tool, is included nail nipper, nail scissors, special nail clipper and so on in the report though there is some difference among them. The nail clippers are mainly used for nail care of human beings, and some of them also used for animals.
Currently, RIMEI (Jinda), THREE SEVEN (777), KAI, Zwilling, Zhangxiaoquan, Stallen, Greenbell, Nghia, Nippers, Klhip, Wuesthof, Victorinox, Suwada, Bocas, Kowell and Boyou are the wellknown players in the global nail clipper market, and the 15 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2015. RIMEI, Zhangxiaoquan, and Stallen are three of the top brands in China; and THREE SEVEN, Bocas are Kowell are from Korea; Zwilling, Wuesthof from Germany, Klhip from USA, and Victorinox From Switzerland are the world top brand as we know.
The global Nail Clippers market is valued at 2070 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nail Clippers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3857819-global-nail-clippers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report studies the global market size of Nail Clippers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nail Clippers in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Nail Clippers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nail Clippers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
RIMEI
THREE SEVEN
KAI
Zwilling
Zhangxiaoquan
Stallen
Greenbell
Nghia Nippers
Klhip
Wuesthof
Victorinox
Suwada
Bocas
Kowell
Boyou
Kooba
ClipPro
Gebrueder Nippes
Kobos
Market size by Product
Nail Clipper
Nail Nipper
Nail Scissors
Others
Market size by End User
Human beings
Animals
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Nail Clippers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nail Clippers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Nail Clippers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Nail Clippers submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nail Clippers are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nail Clippers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3857819-global-nail-clippers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nail Clippers Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nail Clippers Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Nail Clipper
1.4.3 Nail Nipper
1.4.4 Nail Scissors
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Nail Clippers Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Human beings
1.5.3 Animals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nail Clippers Market Size
2.1.1 Global Nail Clippers Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Nail Clippers Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Nail Clippers Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Nail Clippers Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Nail Clippers Revenue by Regions
………………………………
………………………………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 RIMEI
11.1.1 RIMEI Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 RIMEI Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 RIMEI Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.1.5 RIMEI Recent Development
11.2 THREE SEVEN
11.2.1 THREE SEVEN Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 THREE SEVEN Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 THREE SEVEN Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.2.5 THREE SEVEN Recent Development
11.3 KAI
11.3.1 KAI Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 KAI Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 KAI Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.3.5 KAI Recent Development
11.4 Zwilling
11.4.1 Zwilling Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Zwilling Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Zwilling Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.4.5 Zwilling Recent Development
11.5 Zhangxiaoquan
11.5.1 Zhangxiaoquan Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Zhangxiaoquan Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Zhangxiaoquan Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.5.5 Zhangxiaoquan Recent Development
11.6 Stallen
11.6.1 Stallen Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Stallen Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Stallen Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.6.5 Stallen Recent Development
11.7 Greenbell
11.7.1 Greenbell Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Greenbell Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Greenbell Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.7.5 Greenbell Recent Development
11.8 Nghia Nippers
11.8.1 Nghia Nippers Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Nghia Nippers Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Nghia Nippers Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.8.5 Nghia Nippers Recent Development
11.9 Klhip
11.9.1 Klhip Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Klhip Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Klhip Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.9.5 Klhip Recent Development
11.10 Wuesthof
11.10.1 Wuesthof Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Wuesthof Nail Clippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Wuesthof Nail Clippers Products Offered
11.10.5 Wuesthof Recent Development
11.11 Victorinox
11.12 Suwada
11.13 Bocas
11.14 Kowell
11.15 Boyou
11.16 Kooba
11.17 ClipPro
11.18 Gebrueder Nippes
11.19 Kobos
……………………………………………….
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)