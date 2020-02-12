Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Research Report By Geographical Analysis And Forecast to 2017-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Myasthenia Gravis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Overview

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic, debilitating and neuromuscular autoimmune disease that can take place at any time of life but most often starts for men after the age of 55 and women around the age of 40. Most of patients with generalized myasthenia gravis possible and can be managed with present therapies for myasthenia gravis, 10-15% of patients fail to respond tolerably to or cannot bear multiple therapies for myasthenia gravis and continue to suffer deep muscle weakness, and severe disease symptoms that limits function. As there is lack of targeted therapy in myasthenia gravis management, use of monoclonal antibodies in treatment myasthenia gravis is likely to give paradigm shift in myasthenia gravis market. Rituximab is another monoclonal antibody therapeutic agent which is currently under clinical trials for myasthenia gravis management.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the myasthenia gravis market, along with porter’s analysis, regulatory scenario for myasthenia gravis treatment, pipeline assessment for upcoming treatment options for myasthenia gravis, and market strategies adopted by top players of the global myasthenia gravis market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year, and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features etc.

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also comprises list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the myasthenia gravis market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies), CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Baxter International, Inc., Shire plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

The global myasthenia gravis market has been segmented as follows:

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Treatment

– Drug Treatment

– Cholinesterase Inhibitors

– Chronic Immunomodulators

– Monoclonal Antibodies

– Rapid Immunotherapies

– Plasmapheresis

– Intravenous Immunoglobulin (Ivlg)

– Thymectomy

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Geography

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

