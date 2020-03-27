Global Mushroom Market Investigation & Growth Pattern Recorded During 2018 – 2027

The global mushroom market is segmented by mushroom type into button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom and others; by product type into processed and fresh and by regions. As per CBS StatLine Databank, the global consumer price index (CPI) of mushroom has dropped from USD 1.3 in 2012 to USD 0.85 in 2017 .The mushroom market to anticipate at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The mushroom market is expected to witness highest growth owing to biotechnological advancement for the production of mushrooms and optimizing cultivation techniques. Additionally, the rise in health awareness among the growing population across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the mushroom market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing preference of population for healthy food containing low fat and cholesterol content.

Europe is expected to dominate the global Mushroom Market on the account of healthy food habits among the growing population. In Asia Pacific region, China, Japan and India is expected to witness high demand for mushroom owing to its increasing population and healthy food consumption in the region.

Rising Health Awareness

Mushroom includes low fat content and is gluten free. It consists of various nutrients such as vitamin, potassium and copper. The increasing health awareness among the growing population has encouraged the demand for mushroom during the forecast period. The increasing application of mushroom in various recipes is also expected to drive the mushroom market globally.

However, the mushrooms are very delicate as they have short life span. Various preservation techniques are used to extend the life span of mushroom. Additionally, the techniques increases the cost of the mushroom. These factors are expected to hinder the market growth of the mushroom during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Mushroom Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Mushroom market in terms of market segmentation by mushroom type, by product type and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mushroom market which includes company profiling of California Mushroom Farms Inc., Banken Champignons, Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., The Mushroom Company, OKECHAMP, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd Bonduelle, Ecolink Baltic, Modern Mushroom Farms, Kulkarni Farm Fresh Pvt. Ltd., Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mushroom market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

