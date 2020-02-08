Global Multifactor Authentication Market Foreseen to Grow exponentially Over 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Multifactor Authentication Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Snapshot

This report on the global multifactor authentication market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included to provide historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global multifactor authentication market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global multifactor authentication market have also been considered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Competitive Landscape

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the multifactor authentication market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of multifactor authentication market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global Multifactor Authentication market include RSA Security, SecureAuth Coproration, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Vasco Data Security International Inc., Okta Inc., Ping Identity, Gemalto, Entrust Datacard Corporation and HID Global Corporation have also been added in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Multi-factor Authentication Market Analysis, by Authentication Models

Two-factor Authentication

Three-factor Authentication

Four-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication Market Analysis, by End-user Industry

BFSI

Government

Telecom & IT

Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Multifactor Authentication market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– The U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

