Global Mulch Films Market 2023 Top Companies, Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Top Leading Countries and Prominent Players Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Mulch Films Market : Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023”.

Mulch Films market 2023

Global Mulch Films Market: By Product Type (Clear or Transparent Mulch Films, Colored Mulch Films, Black Mulch Films, Degradable Mulch Films), By Material Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2023

Global Market Outline: Mulch Films Market

Mulch film is a layer of material applied to the soil surface for the conservation of soil moisture, reduction of weed growth, improving the soil fertility and health, and enhancing the visual appeal of crop area. Mulch is usually organic in nature and it may be temporary (bark chips) or permanent (Plastic sheeting). In this process soil covered with mulch films for the protection of plants. These are commonly made up of blends of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE). Mulch films are used in the agriculture and horticulture fields.

Global Mulch Films market is segmented based on device type and end-user

Key Vendors

BASF SE (Germany)

The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.)

RKW Agri Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany)

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)

Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

Based on the product type, mulch films market is segmented into the following:

Clear or Transparent Mulch Films

Colored Mulch Films

Black Mulch Films

Degradable Mulch Films

Based on material type, mulch films market is segmented into the following:

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Based on the application, mulch films market is segmented into the following:

Agriculture

Horticulture

Based on the region, mulch films market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Scope of the Report:

Market Dynamics: Mulch Films Market

Drivers

Increase in the demand for food production due to rise in global population

Technological advancements such as development of biodegradable mulch films

Rise in awareness about the mulch films and sudden changes in environmental conditions

Restraints

High cost of mulch films

Adverse effects associated with organic mulch films

Stringent regulations on the usage of non-biodegradable plastic mulch films

Market Scope: Mulch Films Market

Global mulch films market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application, and region

Table of Contents

