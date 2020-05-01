Global Mucormycosis Market Research by Key Vendor Analysis Report from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Mucormycosis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new Research to its studies database.

Mucormycosis is any fungal infection caused by fungi in the order Mucorales. Generally, species in the Mucor, Rhizopus, Absidia, and Cunninghamella genera are most often implicated. The disease is often characterized by hyphae growing in and around blood vessels and can be potentially life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals.

If mucormycosis is suspected, amphotericin B therapy should be immediately administered due to the rapid spread and high mortality rate of the disease. Amphotericin B is usually administered for an additional 4-6 weeks after initial therapy begins to ensure eradication of the infection. After administration of either amphotericin B or posaconazole, surgical removal of the “fungus ball” is indicated. The disease must be monitored carefully for any signs of reemergence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abbott Laboratories

Biocon

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Merck

Roche

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rhizopus

Rhizomucor

Cunninghamella

Apophysomyces

Saksenaea

Lichtheimia (Absidia)

Mucor

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Institutes

Research Organization

Mucormycosis Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

