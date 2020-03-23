Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Share by Application & Growth Rate by Type 2018-2025

mRNA is a rather versatile technology and offers a number of advantages. mRNA lacks genomic integration and its use results in transient expression of the encoded protein. This favorable safety profile makes mRNA especially attractive for vaccines and gene editing. mRNA is well defined chemically which ensures reproducible manufacturing at high yield, purity and activity. Improvements of lipid nanoparticle formulations as a vehicle for in vivo systemic delivery of mRNA has greatly favored the development of in vivo transfection strategies.
mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics is in the development stage and there is no use in the market. The fastest research is Clinical phrase II, such as AGS-004 of Argos Therapeutics, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913 of Sangamo Therapeutics. The major application of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics is for infectious disease, cancer and others. And infectious disease and cancer are the major applications.
Since the product still in development stage, so companies rely mainly on investment or cooperation to obtain funding to continue research and development.
The research of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics to treat infectious disease, cancer and others. The expenses on infectious disease is the most, with the market share of 46% in 2017.
The global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global market size of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Moderna Therapeutics
CureVac
Translate Bio
BioNTech
Sangamo Therapeutics
Argos Therapeutics
In-Cell-Art
eTheRNA
Ethris
Tiba Biotechnology
Market size by Product
Standardization Of Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine
Individualized Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine
Infectious Disease Treatment MRNA Vaccine
Infection Prevention MRNA Vaccine
Market size by End User
Infectious Disease
Cancer
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
