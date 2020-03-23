Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Share by Application & Growth Rate by Type 2018-2025

mRNA is a rather versatile technology and offers a number of advantages. mRNA lacks genomic integration and its use results in transient expression of the encoded protein. This favorable safety profile makes mRNA especially attractive for vaccines and gene editing. mRNA is well defined chemically which ensures reproducible manufacturing at high yield, purity and activity. Improvements of lipid nanoparticle formulations as a vehicle for in vivo systemic delivery of mRNA has greatly favored the development of in vivo transfection strategies.

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics is in the development stage and there is no use in the market. The fastest research is Clinical phrase II, such as AGS-004 of Argos Therapeutics, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913 of Sangamo Therapeutics. The major application of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics is for infectious disease, cancer and others. And infectious disease and cancer are the major applications.

Since the product still in development stage, so companies rely mainly on investment or cooperation to obtain funding to continue research and development.

The research of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics to treat infectious disease, cancer and others. The expenses on infectious disease is the most, with the market share of 46% in 2017.

The global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Moderna Therapeutics

CureVac

Translate Bio

BioNTech

Sangamo Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics

In-Cell-Art

eTheRNA

Ethris

Tiba Biotechnology

Market size by Product

Standardization Of Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

Individualized Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

Infectious Disease Treatment MRNA Vaccine

Infection Prevention MRNA Vaccine

Market size by End User

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Standardization Of Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

1.4.3 Individualized Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

1.4.4 Infectious Disease Treatment MRNA Vaccine

1.4.5 Infection Prevention MRNA Vaccine

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Infectious Disease

1.5.3 Cancer

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size

2.1.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales 2014-2025

2.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Product

4.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue by Product

4.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price by Product

Continued…

