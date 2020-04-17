Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Advancements in networking infrastructure coupled with the penetration of affordable internet connectivity across developing regions can be attributed as the key drivers for the growth of mobile POS terminals market over the forecast period. The convergence of card-based and mobile wallet payment modes at the time of the significant growth in smartphone penetration and mobile app demand can be factored as the major driving force behind the transition in the deployment of traditional systems with mPOS terminals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ingenico

Verifone

Zebra Technologies (Motorola Enterprise Solutions)

Oracle (MICROS Systems)

First Data Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld Terminal

Tablet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Restaurant

Retail

Warehouse

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals market.

Chapter 1, to describe (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals, with sales, revenue, and price of (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Picture

Table Product Specifications of (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals

Figure Global Sales Market Share of (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals by Types in 2017

Table (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Handheld Terminal Picture

Figure Tablet Picture

Figure (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Entertainment Picture

Figure Healthcare Picture

Figure Hospitality Picture

Figure Restaurant Picture

Figure Retail Picture

Figure Warehouse Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

