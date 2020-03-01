Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Growth Opportunities, Status, Segment, Share, Size and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2024

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.
In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2017.
As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2017.
Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Motorcycle Helmets market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1690 million by 2024, from US$ 1660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motorcycle Helmets business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Motorcycle Helmets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Motorcycle Helmets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Full Face Helmet
Open Face Helmet
Half Helmet
Segmentation by application:
On-Road
Off-Road
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bell
Schuberth
Shoei
HJC
Shark
AGV
Arai
Nolan
Studds
YOHE
LAZER
PT Tarakusuma Indah
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
OGK Kabuto
Hehui Group
Airoh
Pengcheng Helmets
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Zhejiang Jixiang
Safety Helmets MFG
YEMA
Chih Tong Helmet
Suomy
NZI
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Helmets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Motorcycle Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Motorcycle Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Motorcycle Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Motorcycle Helmets by Players
Chapter Four: Motorcycle Helmets by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Forecast
