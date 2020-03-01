Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Growth Opportunities, Status, Segment, Share, Size and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2024

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2017.

Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Motorcycle Helmets market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1690 million by 2024, from US$ 1660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motorcycle Helmets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Motorcycle Helmets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Motorcycle Helmets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Segmentation by application:

On-Road

Off-Road

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bell

Schuberth

Shoei

HJC

Shark

AGV

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

OGK Kabuto

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

Safety Helmets MFG

YEMA

Chih Tong Helmet

Suomy

NZI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Helmets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Motorcycle Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motorcycle Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Motorcycle Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Motorcycle Helmets by Players

Chapter Four: Motorcycle Helmets by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Forecast

