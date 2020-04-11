Global Motorcycle Brake Rotor Market: New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2018-2028

“The Latest Research Report Motorcycle Brake Rotor Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The function of motorcycle brake rotors is similar to the car brake rotors. The motorcycle brake rotors spin along with the wheel and with the application of brakes, the brake pads grab the wheel rotor to stop the wheels. However, when compared motorcycle to cars, the rear and the front brakes operate independently in respect to each other, in contrast car brakes work slowly so that all the wheels stop together. Moreover, most of the two-wheelers in the global market have hand or leg operated controls for each brake (rear and front). However, the front brake rotor plays a very important role in stopping the bike and is more effective as compared to the rear brakes which assist in slow stopping of bikes. The invention of motorcycle brake rotor is regarded one of the lifesaving and epitome technology in the global motorcycle market. It is reported that with the invention and use of the disc brake or the brake rotor technology a lot of accident were avoided and hence it is one of the basic features of a bike now days especially in the front wheels.

Over a period of time, as motorcycles are becoming more powerful and efficient, advanced brake rotors have been developed to improve riding performance and capability. This was lacking for several years due to the intense focus on engine development. Collectively, the front and rear brake rotors in a motorcycle play a vital role in controlling the bike on uneven tracks; hence enhancing the riding experience to a whole new level. Motorcycle braking technology and design has come a long way in recent years, mainly owing to development transfer from the world of racing, wherein motorcycles and their riders are subjected to extreme conditions. Consequently, today’s off-road and road riders gain a lot from highly sophisticated rear and front brake rotors and braking system, which offer high traction on road and remarkable levels of comfort for the rider.

Motorcycle Brake Rotor Market: Dynamics

The motorcycle brake rotor market has a lot of scope in the research and development department. Some key automotive market players are aspiring to offer increased comfort by developing brake rotors with enhanced properties, especially for motorcycles used in professional racing and stunting. Also, the market for motorcycle brake rotors has increased due to development in the overall automotive sector, as consumers are more attracted towards safety and riding comfort. Moreover, in developed nations, the ability to ride at faster speeds with comfort and effective braking system is estimated to propel growth of the motorcycle brake rotor market in the near future. Furthermore, growth in racing and adventure sports, such as dirt biking and off-road riding will fuel growth of the overall motorcycle brake rotor market in the coming future. Increasing standard of living, with high comfort levels has brought the motorcycle Brake Rotor market in great demand, and hence, this market is forecasted to grow yet more rapidly in the future.

Moreover, one of the most prominent trends currently in the motorcycle brake rotor market is the use of slotted rotors. As the brake rotors is one of the most visible parts of the bikes, the manufacturers and suppliers in the global market are providing custom made bike rotors using decorative shaping or drilling to make their product standout.

Motorcycle Brake Rotor Market: Segmentation

The motorcycle Brake Rotor market can be segmented by: product type, shock absorbers, sales channels, and motorcycle type.

By product type, the motorcycle Brake Rotor market can be segmented as:

Cast Steel Rotor

Stainless Steel Rotor

By sales channels, the motorcycle Brake Rotor market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By motorcycle type, the motorcycle Brake Rotor market can be segmented as:

Sports Bikes

Dirt and Stunting Bikes

Cruisers

City Bikes

Scooters & Mopeds

Motorcycle Brake Rotor Market: Regional Outlook

The motorcycle brake rotor market can be divided into seven different geographical regions/divisions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia & Other APAC, China, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America, Europe and the Middle East regions have a higher standard of living with luxurious lifestyles and high disposable incomes, this has led to a growth in the application of motorcycle brake rotors in almost every bike which is plying on road as of today. People have developed a liking towards a comfortable and smooth riding experience with effective braking, thus the motorcycle brake rotor market is expected see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future. Emerging economies in the APAC especially China, India and ASEAN Countries will play an important role in the growth of the motorcycle brake rotor market in the coming future. In countries like India and ASEAN Countries motorcycles are considered as a basic mode of transportation and hence, there is humungous growth potential for motorcycles brake rotors market over the forthcoming years. The motorcycle Brake Rotor market is anticipated to grow with a significantly in the coming future due to its increasing application in motorcycles and bikes globally. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions in motorcycle brake rotors will foster growth in the global market.

Motorcycle Brake Rotor Market: Market Participants

Performance Pty Ltd

EBC Brakes

MetalGear International Pty Ltd

Wuxi Thai-Racing Trade Co., Ltd. (Tarzan)

Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC. (Ferodo)

Kenma Australia Pty Ltd

GOLDfren

West Performance Ltd

Edelbrock, LLC

Performance Machine

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Brembo S.p.A.

Lyndall Racing Brakes, LLC

Galfer USA

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

