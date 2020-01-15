Global Motion Preservation Devices Market to Reach US$2.5 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Motion Preservation Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Motion Preservation Devices Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The motion preservation devices market is estimated to be around $2.5 billion by 2025. Growing number of spine related disorders coupled with increasing geriatric population and advancements in motion preservation devices are the key factors driving the demand for these devices. Moreover, growing popularity of minimally invasive spine procedures and increasing patient awareness regarding advances in spine surgeries will further boost the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for product approval and high procedure cost and expensive implants will restrain the growth of motion preservation devices market in near future.

Competitive Analysis of Motion Preservation Devices Market:

HPI Implants

RTI Surgical Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Raymedica Inc.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Aurora Spine Corporation

Spinal Kinetics

Paradigm Spine LLC

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Motion Preservation Devices Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Motion Preservation Devices report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Motion Preservation Devices Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Pedicle Screw-based Systems

Interspinous Process Spacers

Facet Replacement Products

Based on Application:

Artificial Lumbar Discs

Artificial Cervical Discs

Nuclear Disc Prostheses Devices

Market Opportunities

1. Elderly people who are more prone to spine related disorders due to declining bone density will increase demand for these devices in near future. Globally, the number of older people (those aged 60 years or older) is poised to grow by 56% from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion in 2030 (Source: United Nations).

2.This growth will be significant in less developed countries and provide abundant growth opportunities for the motion preservation device manufacturers. Additionally, preference of physicians and patients shifting towards artificial disc replacement will bring in ample growth opportunities to the manufacturers.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Motion Preservation Devices Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Motion Preservation Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Motion Preservation Devices Market Definition

3.1.2. Motion Preservation Devices Market Segmentation

3.2. Motion Preservation Devices Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Motion Preservation Devices of Drivers

3.2.2. Motion Preservation Devices Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Motion Preservation Devices Market, By Service

6. Motion Preservation Devices Market, By Application

7. Motion Preservation Devices Market, By Region

