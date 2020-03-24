Global Motion Detector Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% and Will Reach 8490 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Motion Detector Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A motion sensor is a device that detects physical movement on a device or within an environment. It has the ability to detect and capture physical and/or kinetic movements in real time. A motion sensor is also known as a motion detector.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Motion Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.93% from 2017 to 2023.

The worldwide market for Motion Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.9% over the next five years, will reach 8490 million US$ in 2023, from 4100 million US$ in 2017.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany)

Freescale Semiconductor Ltd. (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

MEMSIC, Inc. (U.S.)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

InvenSense, Inc. (U.S.)

Kionix, Inc (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Combo Sensor

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Major Point of TOC:

List of tables

