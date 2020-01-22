Global Motion Controller Market: Increased Demand for Automation in Process and Manufacturing Sectors to Drive Growth

Motion Controllers have grown to be an integral part of the automation industry. These devices cater to a dynamic range of applications in multiple end-use industries around the globe. Motion controllers have witnessed significant growth during the past two decade owing to the increased dependence of industries on process and plant automation. Emerged as a dedicated unit for motion control, motion controllers have evolved to advance motion controllers integrated with PCs and PLCs (programmable logic controllers). Consequently, the adoption of motion controller is growing rapidly in applications ranging from point to point pick and place systems to sophisticated automation systems.

The global motion controller market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the period between 2017 and 2025, rising from a valuation of US$1,641.5 mn in 2016 to US$3,013.0 mn by 2025.

Based on type of axis, the global motion controller market has been segmented into multi axis, and single motion controller. Of these, the segment of multi axis motion controllers garnered the maximum revenue and volume in 2016, and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the report’s forecast period as well. The segment of single axis motion controller is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period owing to requirement of additional or external power source of these devices. On the contrary, the multi axis motion controllers offer exceptionally low power consumption featured through the use of centralized power units.

Based on product type, the global motion controller market is segmented into PLC-based, standalone motion controllers, and PC based motion controllers. Among the product type, the PLC-based motion controllers contributed largest market share towards the global market in terms of volume in 2016. However, the PC based motion controllers dominated the global market in terms revenue owing to high price of these controllers as compared to other product types. Furthermore, PLC based motion controllers are anticipated to expand at the most promising CAGR of 7.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the global motion controller market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, metal and mining, food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, plastic, rubber, and textile. Of these, the semiconductor and electronics sector held the dominant share in the market in 2016 and is estimated to expand at a healthy pace over the forecast period as well. Applications of motion controller in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industry are also anticipated to register high CAGRs from 2017 to 2025.

The motion controller market has examined for five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Of these, the market in Asia Pacific acquired the dominant share of the market in 2016 and was followed by Europe. Collectively, the regions accounted for approximately 62% of the global market in the said year. The market in Asia Pacific is also projected to be the one with the most promising growth opportunities and is expected to outpace other regional markets in terms of CAGR over the report’s forecast period. Steady growth in end-use industries such as semiconductor, electronics, and food and beverages is expected to be the key driver for economic growth of this region, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of motion controller market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the global motion controller market are ABB Ltd, Allied Motion Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Fuji electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.