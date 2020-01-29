Global Monoethylene Glycol Market is Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2019-2026

Market Analysis: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market:

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 25.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of monoethylene glycol from a various number of segments of the market.

Market Definition: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market:

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is an organic chemical compound, and is formulated through a number of methods whether industrial or biologically. It is very highly applied in production of antifreeze and polyethylene terephthalate. It can be described as an odourless, transparent, and sweet in taste highly toxic liquid.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Braskem and Haldor Topsoe A/S, collaborated to develop an innovative method for the production of monoethylene glycol (MEG) through sugar. The collaboration involved for the construction of a manufacturing plant in Denmark, with the operation expected to begin by 2019.

In July 2015, Liquid Light announced collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company for the development of monoethylene glycol with the help of carbon dioxide.

