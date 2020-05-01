Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new Research to its studies database.

Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells that are all clones of a unique parent cell. Monoclonal antibodies can have monovalent affinity, in that they bind to the same epitope (the part of an antigen that is recognized by the antibody). In contrast, polyclonal antibodies bind to multiple epitopes and are usually made by several different plasma cell (antibody secreting immune cell) lineages.

Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies act through multiple mechanisms, such as blocking of targeted molecule functions, inducing apoptosis in cells which express the target, or by modulating signaling pathways. One possible treatment for cancer involves monoclonal antibodies that bind only to cancer cell-specific antigens and induce an immune response against the target cancer cell.In addition, monoclonal antibodies used for autoimmune diseases include infliximab and adalimumab, which are effective in rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and ankylosing spondylitis by their ability to bind to and inhibit TNF-alpha.

In 2018, the global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abbvie

Amgen

Glaxosmithkline

Merck

Novartis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Recombinant

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic Test

Analytical And Chemical Uses

Cancer Treatment

Autoimmune Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

