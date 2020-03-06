Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.7% and Will Reach 1460 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market”, This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the.

Module Level Power Electronics (MPLE), is the collective term for AC microinverter and DC Power Optimiser solar systems.Direct current (DC) power optimizers and microinverters (together known as module-level power electronics, or MLPE) are one of the fastest growing market segments in the solar industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request PDF Sample of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/95641

The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) consumption volume was 3056 M Watts in 2017 and is expected to reach 3556 M Watts in 2018 and 11411 M Watts in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% from 2017 to 2025. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (60.50%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and China.

The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) are mainly used by Residential and Commercial Application. The dominated application of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) is Residential.

There are major two kinds of the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE),includes Power Optimizer and Microinverter. The sales market share of Power Optimizer is 63.17% in 2017.

Brief about Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-module-level-power-electronics-mlpe-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 14.7% Over The Next Five Years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2023, from 640 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Solar Edge

Enphase

Tigo/SMA

APSystems

i-Energy Co.,Ltd.

Lead Solar

Chilicon

BM Solar

Sparq

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/95641

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Optimizer

Microinverter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), with sales, revenue, and price of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Picture

Table Product Specifications of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE)

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Types in 2017

Table Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Power Optimizer Picture

Figure Microinverter Picture

Figure Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Residential Picture

Figure Commercial Picture

Figure United States Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/