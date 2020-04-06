Global Module Connector Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

A module connector is a device that provides inter communication between the electrical components in a circuit. A module connector integrates different or similar contact systems in a network. These contact systems can consist of power and signal contacts. These module connectors are designed according to their end-use application. These connectors are utilized in various industries including energy & utilities, automotive, medical engineering, and transportation. Module connectors are not only designed for cable-to-cable connection, but also to connect a cable to a fixed interface, such as switch cabinet and printed circuit board (PCB). They are usually sealed based on their applications.

Expansion of the global module connectors market is driven by the general economic outlook coupled with advancements in the functionalities of the connector. The transition to digitalization of industry (Industry 4.0) electro mobility and renewable energies are some trends that offer significant opportunity to the module connectors industry. In recent years, tremendous growth and advancements have been witnessed in communication and information technologies, and global telecommunication networks have witnessed massive expansion. Significant expansion of wide area network has been observed, which has been followed by a recent emphasis on metropolitan area networks.

Bandwidth usage is rising significantly, and the demand is not likely to slow down in the near future. Rapid rise in e-commerce activities and increase in usage of video conferencing, live streaming, and high speed internet have led to considerable rise in demand for bandwidth and capacity. Increasing demand for bandwidth is projected to prompt the governments to lay large-scale fiber optic cables in their respective countries. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the demand for module connector that would meet the desired requirements while maintaining the same level of reliability.

The global module connector market can be segmented based on end-use industry, enterprise size, and region. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into consumer electronics, data technology, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and telecommunications. Industrial electronics segment and telecommunications industry segment are expected to account for a prominent share of the global module connector market due to the increasing demand for customized module connectors from these industries for crucial applications. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be segmented into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprise segment is expected to have larger share in the market throughout the forecast period.