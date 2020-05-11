Chemicals

Global Modular Construction Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

May 11, 2020
In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Modular Construction market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Modular Construction market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Modular Construction market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ACS Group

Skanska AB

Komatsu

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Balfour Beatty

Kiewit Corporation

Taisei Corporation

Red Sea Housing

System House

Bouygues Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Modular Construction Market Overview

  • Overview and Scope of global Modular Construction Market
  • Global Modular Construction Market Sales and Market Share
  • Sales and Growth Comparison of global Modular Construction Market
  • Global Modular Construction Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Modular Construction Market segments

  • Global Modular Construction Sales and Revenue by applicants
  • Global Modular Construction Market Competition by Players
  • Global Modular Construction Market by product segments
  • Global Modular Construction Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3:  Global Modular Construction Market marketing channel

  • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
  • Direct Marketing
  • Marketing channel trend and development

…. Continued

