Global Mobile Photo Printer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.6% and Will Reach 4410 Million US$ in 2023

Mobile photo printer is a small photo printer, its biggest feature is easy to carry, and you can immediately print photos with it.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mobile Photo Printer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Mobile Photo Printer consumption volume was 14.723 million Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 18.8 million Units in 2017 and 34.57 million Units in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 18.74% from 2017 to 2021. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (26.52%) in 2016, followed by the Europe.

At present, the manufactures of Mobile Photo Printer are concentrated in Japan, North America, and Asia Other. Japan is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 50.77% in 2016. The following areas are North America. The global leading players in this market are Canon, Fujifilm, Polaroid and HP.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Mobile Photo Printer is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 14.6% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 4410 Million US$ In 2023, from 1950 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Canon

Fujifilm

Polaroid

HITI

LG

EPSON

HP

Prynt

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Desktop Type

Handheld Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Sales

Offline Sales

