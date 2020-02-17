Global Mobile Marketing Analytics Market: Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

“The Latest Research Report Mobile Marketing Analytics Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Mobile usage has well and truly exploded in the 21st century. The number of people accessing the Internet through their smartphones has already exceeded the desktop and laptop combined. This has been helped in no small part by rapid adoption of 4G LTE networks across both the developed and developing world. The rise of digital distribution networks like mobile app stores and big data also play a crucial role. The future of global commerce, communication and entertainment will be almost entirely dependent on mobile. That is why the mobile marketing analytics market is vital for companies looking to tap the “next billion” users who will come online by entirely skipping personal computers. These users will be of a different demographic, they will have different tastes and requirements and they will also be having a much lower disposable income. Hence, it is critical for the long term success of companies to analyse the mobile marketing analytics market to enable them to reach their target audience successfully and also turn them into loyal patrons.

Mobile Marketing Analytics Market Drivers

One of the main drivers of the mobile marketing analytics market is the burgeoning demand for smartphones. Customers across the world are getting accustomed to mobile and e-commerce portals. They are showing a greater preference for purchasing whatever they may need directly from their mobile devices, as opposed to a desktop. This ensures that companies need to understand their target audience carefully.

There are also huge investments being made across the world in 4G LTE which will further shift the population towards a mobile only approach. This will drive down the cost of mobile data gradually, encouraging people to use it for entertainment, communication and even commerce. Another factor that is driving the mobile marketing analytics market is substantial funds being earmarked specifically for mobile advertising. While the revenue earned by mobile advertisers is markedly less than that of desktop advertising, the sheer number of smartphone users makes this market hard to ignore.

Mobile Marketing Analytics Market Restraints

One of the major issues of the mobile marketing analytics market is the sheer size of the market. We produce more information every two years today than humanity has in all the years preceding them. Mobile marketing analytics tools need to take advantage of big data and the upcoming Internet of Things (IoT) to truly tap this market’s full potential. Another constraint is that some mobile marketing analytics tools only focus on quantitative data like OS, geography, number of users, but provide no qualitative analysis of it. Mobile phone buyers have a much lower retention rate or attention span than that of desktop users, making it a major challenge for companies involved in the mobile marketing analytics market. Lack of attribution transparency is another constraint faced by mobile advertising, which can also impact the mobile marketing analytics market.

Mobile Marketing Analytics Market Key Regions

North America is the largest mobile marketing analytics market at present due to near saturation in the smartphone market, well developed 4G LTE mobile networks, and a high disposable income. Manufacturers would be well advised to focus on countries like China, India, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, and the MENA region for future growth. This is mainly because these countries use the smartphone as their primary computer, making them far more likely to engage with mobile e-commerce portals. Companies looking to tap the Asian or Latin American mobile marketing analytics market would have to devise innovative and region specific strategies to be truly successful.

Mobile Marketing Analytics Market Key Market Players

Some of the main companies in the mobile marketing analytics market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Localytics, Google, Webtrends, Adobe, ComScore, Microsoft, Flurry, Mixpanel and Apple. Most of these companies are based in the U.S because of the size and importance of that market. However, companies from Asia Pacific are also expected to become major players in the near future.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6927

