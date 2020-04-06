Global Mobile Fronthaul Market 2019: Demand, Types, Application, Segment, Leading Vendors, Growth, Current Trends, Regions & Forecast to 2025

Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Mobile fronthaul involves the movement of data and voice from a cell site remote radio head (RRH) to a centralized baseband unit (BBU), which then connects to the mobile telephone switching office (MTSO). With mobile fronthaul, the RU equipment falls under the RRH heading, but is still located at the macro cell site. Similarly, the BBU moves to a centralized location, where it serves multiple RRHs. The optical links that connect the BBU to multiple RRHs is referred to as Mobile Fronthaul. With a mobile fronthaul network in place, providers can take advantage of Optical Transport Network (OTN) technology to move data from the cell sites to the BBUs.

North America and Western Europe mobile fronthaul market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Mobile fronthaul market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Mobile fronthaul market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2490089?utm_source=Birendra

The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Cisco

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Broadcom

Ciena

LS Networks

Nokia Networks

Fujitsu

RCR Wireless

Infinera

Omnitron Systems

ZTE

The reports analysis Mobile Fronthaul market in Global by products type:

Cloud RAN

Centralized RAN

The reports analysis Mobile Fronthaul market in Global by application as well:

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

Purchase this Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2490089?utm_source=Birendra

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze global Mobile Fronthaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

-To present the Mobile Fronthaul development in United States, Europe and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2490089?utm_source=Birendra

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud RAN

1.4.3 Centralized RAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecommunications

1.5.3 Networking

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Enterprises

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends2.1 Mobile Fronthaul Market Size

2.2 Mobile Fronthaul Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Fronthaul Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Fronthaul Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Fronthaul Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Fronthaul Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Fronthaul Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Mobile Fronthaul Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Fronthaul Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Mobile Fronthaul Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Fronthaul Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Fronthaul Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Mobile Fronthaul Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Fronthaul Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Mobile Fronthaul Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Fronthaul Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Fronthaul Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Mobile Fronthaul Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Alcatel-Lucent

12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Fronthaul Introduction

12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Mobile Fronthaul Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Fronthaul Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Mobile Fronthaul Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Huawei Technologies

12.4.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Fronthaul Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Mobile Fronthaul Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Broadcom

12.5.1 Broadcom Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Fronthaul Introduction

12.5.4 Broadcom Revenue in Mobile Fronthaul Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Broadcom Recent Development

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]