Global Mobile Energy Storage Market 2019: Innovations, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast Analysis till 2023

Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
A mobile energy storage system can provide much needed additional generation, peak shifting and grid support services at short notice, for short time periods or seasonally. For flexibility the mobile energy storage system is offered both trailer mounted and as a standalone container delivered by side loader.
According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Energy Storage market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Energy Storage business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Energy Storage market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Aquion Energy
Green Charge
LG Chem
Panasonic
NEC Energy Solutions
NRG Energy
Amperex Technology
Boston Power
China Aviation Lithium Battery
EnerSys
GE Energy Storage
This study considers the Mobile Energy Storage value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Li-ion battery
Sodium-based battery
Others
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Mobile Energy Storage market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Mobile Energy Storage market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
