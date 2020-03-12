Global Mobile Emission Catalyst Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During 2015 to 2021

Mobile emission catalyst helps in emission reduction from automotive and stationary engines from many vehicles such as cars, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses. It reduces emission of various gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon mono oxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), oxide of nitrogen (NOx) and other gases which are produced due to incomplete combustion of fuel. Mobile emission catalyst can also operate at high temperatures range. Mobile emission catalytic converter contains a substrate or core with a honeycomb structure coated with catalyst materials. Mobile emission catalyst is formulated either by single metals or a combination of various active metals such as vanadium, platinum, rhodium, zeolites, oxides of tungsten, titanium and molybdenum. Mobile emission catalyst is mainly use in gasoline engines, diesel engines, motorcycles engine and utility engines.

Various mobile emission catalysts are diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC); catalyzed soot filters (CSF), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), SCRoF, lean NOx trap (LNT), premAir ozone reduction catalysts, natural gas catalysts, three-way conversion catalyst (TWC), FWC, motorcycle catalysts and small engine catalysts. Various regulations introduced by different countries for effective emission control to safeguard the ecosystem acts as a major driver for mobile emission catalyst market. New engine technologies and fluctuating precious metals prices are some of the key challenge for the growth of global mobile emission catalysts market. The demand of mobile emission catalyst is directly proportional automotives sales. Growing sales in automotive industry helps in the growth of mobile emission catalyst market.

Many global brands such as BASF and Clean Diesel Technologies offers most innovative mobile emission catalyst in the market with emphasis on latest technology and better quality which helps to enable clean air for a healthier environment. Growing investment over research and development on mobile emission catalyst and introduction of new technology further helps in the growth of mobile emission catalyst market.

In Asia Pacific region, China and India holds the largest share of mobile emission catalyst market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rates in mobile emission catalyst market during forecasted period 2014- 2020. Due to rising economy and increase in net income level the sales of automobiles is growing. This directly helps in the growth of mobile emission catalyst market. The European Union (EU) introduces strict limits on pollutant emissions for light road vehicles and commercial vehicles for emissions of nitrogen particulates and oxides. The Regulation includes measures concerning access to information on vehicles and their components. Introducing of such regulation leads to increase in the demand of mobile emission catalyst and replacement of emission technology is many vehicles further boost the mobile emission catalyst market. In North America, the U.S holds the largest market share in mobile emission catalyst market. The global mobile emission catalyst market is expected to grow in a double digit growth rate during forecasted period 2014- 2020.

Some of the major companies operating in global mobile emission catalyst market are AeriNox, Inc., BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. ,Clariant International Ltd., Cormetech Inc., Corning Incorporated, DCL International, Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, Rhodia, Inc., Tenneco, Inc., Walker Exhaust Systems and Umicore SA