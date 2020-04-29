Global mobile device management market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Mobile Device Management Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Mobile Device Management Market Size study, by Component (MDM Software and MDM Services), deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Verticals (Education, Management & Consulting, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Sector and Others), organization size (SMEs and Large enterprises) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global mobile device management market is valued at approximately USD 2170 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. mobile device management enables an organization to control and manage data, security, and network. Moreover, it provides mobile content management, mobile application management, and identity management. Mobile device management is centralized management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, sub-notebooks with the help of software and hardware. The key factors which give growth to the market are increasing usage of smartphones and tablets rising productivity of both enterprises and employees, increasing security concerns to protect the data and requirement for MDM solutions to manage and coordinate various platforms with one console. Moreover, increasing cloud-based deployment by SMEs is creating significant opportunities in the market. However, unacceptability among employees for deploying MDM solutions on personal devices with mobile device management is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the market is segmented into component, deployment, verticals and organization size. On the basis of component, Mobile Device Management (MDM) market is segmented into MDM Software & MDM Services. Currently, the market is dominated by the MDM software segment that was valued at about $1276 million in 2017 and estimated to reach about $10760 million by 2025. Technological advancements in MDM software, improved security is boosting the adoption of Mobile Device Management (MDM) in the market.

The regional analysis of global mobile device management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Global mobile device management market is dominated by North America region. North America MDM market was valued about $746 million in 2017 that is estimated to be valued about $4872 million by 2025. Further, organizations in North America are readily adopting the BYOD concept owing to increasing productivity of employees and a better work-life balance. Furthermore, integration with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence is improving the security front of BYOD and hence boosting the adoption in the region. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.4% over the forecast period. The significant development in supportive IT infrastructures such as increasing internet and mobile penetration and availability of low-cost telecom services is fueling the growth in the APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Blackberry

Microsoft

Mobileiron

VMware

Citrix Systems

SAP

Sophos

Soti

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

MDM Software

MDM Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Verticals:

Education

Management & Consulting

BFSI

Healthcare,

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Organization size:

SMEs

Large enterprises

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Device Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

