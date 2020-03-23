Global Mobile Crane Market 2019 Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Threats

Global Mobile Crane market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the Mobile Crane market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details are related to Mobile Crane market’s essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of the industries’ major manufacturers and supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present Mobile Crane market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast global market’s development in the coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Crane market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9370 million by 2024, from US$ 8930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mobile Crane business.

Regionally, China is the largest production and sales area of Mobile Crane. In 2016, the sales volume of Mobile Crane was estimated at about 19.3 K Units, which was about 50% of the global total sales volume. Europe and North America are also the main sales regions of Mobile Crane. While the market growth rate in developed countries is slow, the market in India and some other developing countries are promising, with remarkable market growth rate.

Worldwide, the production of Mobile Crane decreases from 64584 Units in 2012 to 39306 Units in 2016, mainly affected by the weak downstream market. But it is forecasted that the global production volume will rises to 44702 Units by the end of 2022. For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mobile Crane producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Liebherr, Tadano, Manitowoc, XCMG, Terex, Zoomlion, Sany, kobelco crane, Hitachi Sumitomo, Furukawa UNIC, Sichuan Changjiang, Altec Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Elliott Equipment, Escorts Group and Liugong.

Mobile crane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.

The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may be rail, wheeled (including “truck” carriers) or caterpillar tracks. The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.

In this report, we mention the mobile crane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.

For industry structure analysis, the Mobile Crane industry is not that concentrated. Liebherr, Tadano, Terex and XCMG are famous in the industry for the wonderful performance of products and satisfactory service. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.

The global Mobile Crane revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Mobile Crane driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Crane market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mobile Crane value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Crawler Crane

All Terrain Crane

Truck Crane

Trailer-Mounted Crane

Others

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Industries

Utilities

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Crane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Crane market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Crane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Crane with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mobile Crane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

