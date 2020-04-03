Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market 2019 – Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2024

Mobile communication allows transmission of voice and multimedia data via a computer or a mobile device without having connected to any physical or fixed link. Mobile communication technologies not only benefiting businesses to perform their operation faster and efficiently but also raising the standard of human lives.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Communication Infrastructure market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Communication Infrastructure business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Communication Infrastructure market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mobile Communication Infrastructure value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Radio Access Networks

Base Transceiver Stations

Packet Core Equipment

E-UTRAN Macrocells

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Consumer Business

Enterprise Business

Operator Business

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

ZTE

Samsung

Qualcomm

Cisco Systems

FiberHome Technologies

Potevio Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Communication Infrastructure market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Communication Infrastructure market by identifying its various subsegments.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Segment by Type

2.2.1 Radio Access Networks

2.2.2 Base Transceiver Stations

2.2.3 Mobile Softswitching

2.2.4 Packet Core Equipment

2.2.5 E-UTRAN Macrocells

2.3 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Business

2.4.2 Enterprise Business

2.4.3 Operator Business

2.5 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Mobile Communication Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Ericsson

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Product Offered

11.1.3 Ericsson Mobile Communication Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Ericsson News

11.2 Huawei

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Product Offered

11.2.3 Huawei Mobile Communication Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Huawei News

11.3 Nokia

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Product Offered

11.3.3 Nokia Mobile Communication Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Nokia News

11.4 ZTE

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Product Offered

11.4.3 ZTE Mobile Communication Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 ZTE News

11.5 Samsung

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Product Offered

11.5.3 Samsung Mobile Communication Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Samsung News

11.6 Qualcomm

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Product Offered

11.6.3 Qualcomm Mobile Communication Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Qualcomm News

11.7 Cisco Systems

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mobile Communication Infrastructure Product Offered

11.7.3 Cisco Systems Mobile Communication Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cisco Systems News

……Continued

