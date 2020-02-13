Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2025

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul, and the back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul.

The Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is expected to increase to $40143.04 million by 2026 from $12121.20 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.66% from 2019 to 2026.

The major players in global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market include

Cisco

Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Broadcom

Ciena

Fujitsu

Infinera

Omnitron Systems

ZTE

LS Networks

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

Japan

India

China

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

ROW

On the basis of product, the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is primarily split into

Mobile Backhaul

Mobile Fronthaul

On the basis on the applications, this report covers

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

