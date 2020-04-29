Global Mining fleet management software Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Mining fleet management software Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Mining fleet management software Market Size study, by solution (Operation Management, Information Management, Risk Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Leasing, Safety & Compliance Management and Others), by Services (professional and managed), By Deployment (On-premise, cloud and hybrid) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global mining fleet management software market is valued approximately USD 1449.5 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of IOT and big data in mining industry coupled with increasing demand to enhance mining productivity. The mining industry is highly fluctuating in terms of market value as the industry growth rate is purely dependent on the dynamic prices of minerals and metals. Over the last 3-4 years, the mining industry has witnessed significant downfall which has led to increasing concerns among the mine operators for their declining profitability considering the high volatility of the market the miners are heading towards adoption of several emerging technologies which will allow them to optimize the mining operations and reduce the cost of operations, leading to higher profitability.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into cloud, on premise and hybrid deployment. Increasing privatization in the mining industry has resulted in bringing new trends in organizational work culture, such as enterprise mobility. Changing industry dynamics are driving the adoption of hybrid deployment models in the industry. The hybrid model market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.3% during 2018-2025. On the basis of service, global mining Fleet Management Software Market is segmented in to professional and managed services. Considering the dynamicity of the mining industry, managed services is expected to emerge at a rapid pace, growing at 22.4% CAGR during 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of global mining fleet management software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The regional paradigm of the market by North America region dominated the market in 2017, is anticipated to contribute significant revenue share of the total market over the forecast period. North America mining fleet management software market was valued about $536.4 million and estimated to be valued about $2032.2 million by 2025 representing growth rate of about 18.1% over the forecast period 2028-2025. The mining industry in the region is witnessing several challenges with respect high operational cost. Asia Pacific is the second largest market that valued about $484.8 million in 2017 that is estimated to reach $2224.2 million. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to register a significant growth with a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period 2018. The declining growth of mining industry in China has adversely impacted the mining industry in the entire region. Huge demand from countries like Australia, China and India is anticipated to drive the growth in APAC market. Over the forecast period the Latin America is anticipated to register at the highest CAGR of 22.5%. The growing opportunities for mining industry in Brazil & Mexico due to stringent regulations pertaining in North America region is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Market player included in this report are:

AT&T

Verizon Communications Inc

Modular Mining Systems

Komatsu Ltd.

Teletrac Navman Group

Trimble

Caterpillar

Hitachi

Liebherr

Hexagon Mining

Omnitracs, LLC

Geotab

SNC Technologies

Dingo

WENCO

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Operation Management

Information Management

Risk Management

Vehicle Maintenance and Leasing

Safety & Compliance Management

Others

By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Mining fleet management software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

