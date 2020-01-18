Global Mineral Water Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

Mineral water is water from a mineral source that contains various minerals, such as salts and sulfur compounds. Mineral water may be effervescent (i.e., “sparkling”) due to contained gases. Also some mineral water is made by mineralization processing, the mineral elements not from natural.

Scope of the Global Mineral Water Market Report

This report focuses on the Mineral Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Mineral Water market size in terms of sales is projected to grow to 57947.3 K MT by 2022 from 39788.7 K MT in 2016, with a CAGR 6.47%. At the same time, Europe is remarkable in the global Mineral Water industry because of their market share and technology status of Mineral Water.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Mineral Water differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Mineral Water quality from different companies.

The worldwide market for Mineral Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 61700 million US$ in 2024, from 42400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Mineral Water Market Segment by Manufacturers

Danone

Nestle

Coca-Cola

Bisleri International

Suntory Water Group

Gerolsteiner

Ferrarelle

Hildon

Tynant

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Ganten

Cestbon

Kunlun Mountain

Blue Sword

Laoshan Water

Al Ain Water

NEVIOT

Rayyan Mineral Water Co

Global Mineral Water Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Mineral Water Market Segment by Type

Natural Mineral Water

Man-made Mineral Water

Global Mineral Water Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Others

