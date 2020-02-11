Global Mineral Cosmetic Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Market Research Report 2019

Global Mineral Cosmetic Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Mineral Cosmetic Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mineral Cosmetic is a type of makeup made of natural minerals such as iron oxides, zinc oxide, mica powder, titanium dioxide, and organic oils. Mineral cosmetic is not derived from plant sources and does not contain any oil or wax additives. Rising demand of cosmetics from both the male and female population, surging focus on organic cosmetic products and escalating disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing consumer taste & preference is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, mineral cosmetics offers various benefits such as it helps to keep complexion clear, it can use after facial treatment, it prevents skin irritation, and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of mineral cosmetics among its users across the world. However, threat from substitute and high price of products are the factors that limiting the market growth of Mineral Cosmetic during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Mineral Cosmetic Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly growing demand among its end-users and rising female population in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Mineral Cosmetic market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior and increasing emphasis on consumption of organic products in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

BASF

Lanxess

Huntsman

Clariant

Merck

ECKART

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Inorganic

Organic

By End-User:

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Mineral Cosmetic Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

