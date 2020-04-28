Global Milking Robots Market Forecast By Regions, Type And Application (2019-2024)

Marketresearchnest.Com Presents “Global Milking Robots Market Growth 2019-2024” New Research To Its Studies Database. The Records Spread Across 135 with More Than One Tables And Figures In It.

Milking robots, also known as robotic milking machines, automatic milking systems (AMS) or voluntary milking systems (VMS), were developed in the late 20th century. They have been commercially available since the early 1990s. The core of such systems that allows complete automation of the milking process is a type of agricultural robot. Common systems rely on the use of computers and special herd management software. The milking robot consist of a master control computer, milking robot, milking equipment, import and export control system, cow individual identification device. With the milking robot, it is possible to supply an individual cow with all her needs for an optimal health, production and well-being, without the extra labor. The basis of successful dairy farming is the healthy and happy individual cow.

The global milking robots industry mainly concentrates in Europe. The global leading players in this market are Lely and DeLaval, which total revenue is $783.41 million, accounts for 75.45% of total production value in 2015.

A growing lack of high-quality, affordable labor, in combination with the demand for higher efficiency, lower costs and flexible lifestyles, has created a new category for robotic milking and other automated systems on dairies. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pail Milking Robots

Pipeline Milking Robots

Plshy Bone Milking Robots

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Farm

Dairy Company

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lely

DeLaval

Hokofarm

GEA Farm

SA Christensen

Fullwood

Boumatic Robotics

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Milking Robots consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Milking Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Milking Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Milking Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Milking Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

