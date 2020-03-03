Global Military Biometrics Market In The Form Of Qualitative As Well As Quantitative Data

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Military Biometrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Military Biometrics Market: Overview

Biometric systems are becoming increasingly popular in wearable devices such as smart watches, eye glasses and fitness bands. These devices are equipped biometric identification capabilities such as heart rate sensors and blood pressure monitors. Furthermore, the wearable devices are also used for authentication purposes. Similarly, the biometrics applications are also gaining popularity in defense sector. The ongoing threat for terrorism and the rising concern for illegal migration in countries such as the U.K. and the U.S. are resulting into government focusing on upgrading the military and defense facilities with biometric authentication. These are few factors which are expected to drive the growth in the market during the forecast period.

However, there is one major factor lowering the demand for these systems during the forecast period. The installation of biometric authentication systems is complex and needs skilled personnel. In case of a system breach, there is a chance of data loss. Moreover, the whole system installation cannot be reset easily. This is one primary reason hindering the demand for biometric systems in defense sector as it involves the security of highly confidential data which cannot be compromised. Nevertheless, the ongoing technological innovations are expected to reduce the chances of breaching or hacking biometric authentication systems. Furthermore, the ongoing research and development in the field of secure access in expected to drive the demand for biometrics in defense. In June 2016, the CIO of Pentagon, Terry Halvorsen announced a two year plan of replacing the functions of common access cards with biometric systems such as iris scanners and behavioral analytics. The same technology will further be incorporated by the U.S. allies who include Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global Military Biometrics market are 3M Cogent, Inc. (United States), Crossmatch (United States), M2SYS Technology (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Safran Identity and Security (France), Aware, Inc. ( United States), BIO-Key International, Inc. (United States), Fulcrum Biometrics LLC (United States) and HID Global Corporation (United States) among others.

The segments covered in the global military biometrics market are as follows:

By Types

Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

Latin America

– Brazil

– Rest of Latin America

